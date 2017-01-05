Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Jeff Bridges Accepts National Board of Review Award in Honor of Standing Rock Protesters

Bridges thanked the protesters for looking out "for all of our interests."

29 mins ago

Moonlight's Barry Jenkins on Being the First Black Director to Win a National Board of Review Award and the Question of Who Gets Considered

"There were certain people who just weren't considered. For so long, they were never considered."

1:07 a.m.

Michael Keaton Says He Didn't Play Batman Forever Because Batman Forever's Script 'Sucked'

Michael Keaton and Joel Schumacher suffered some creative differences.

12:01 a.m.

Girl Meets World Meets Cancellation

No longer a girl meeting world, never to become a woman meeting world.

Yesterday at 11:23 p.m.

Boy George Accused of Biphobia After String of Controversial Tweets

The singer immediately got defensive.

Yesterday at 9:59 p.m.

Nashville Gets in on Aftershow Rush With Nashchat, Though Chris Hardwick Will Probably Sit This One Out

The cast and crew will debrief Nashville happenings on a Facebook Live chat.

Yesterday at 9:10 p.m.

John Carpenter Denies Neo-Nazi Reading of They Live As Jewish Supremacy Takedown

Remember when fan theories were fun?

Yesterday at 5:46 p.m.

Here’s How Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance Should Have Gone, According to Experts

"They should’ve had a backup monitor pack ready to go," and if she couldn’t hear anything after she pulled out her in-ear monitors, “then the stage monitors weren’t loud enough."

Yesterday at 5:07 p.m.

Why It’s Doubtful That Donald Trump Is the Sole Reason for Jackie Evancho’s Album Sales Bump

Her holiday album went No. 1 over — you guessed it — the holidays.

Yesterday at 4:31 p.m.

Kristen Bell on the ‘Weird As Shit’ Good Place and Why the Best Frozen Yogurt Flavor Is ‘Nap’

"The last four episodes will definitely be something people have never seen before."

Load More