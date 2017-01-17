Michael Moore's Predictions for Trump's Presidency: He'll Absolutely Build a Wall, Ban Muslims

A message from Michael Moore to the rest of the country: Please take the president-elect at his word. Moore — who has a pretty good record as the left's leading Trump prognosticator — told Variety about how he imagines Donald Trump's first days in office will shake out. The good news: Trump has been up front about his plans (if only we were listening). The bad news: he'll actually follow through with them. "What you’re going to see is, on day one, he’s going to rescind a dozen or more of Obama’s executive-branch regulations," Moore explained. "On day two, Republicans will start printing laws the way you print fliers for a homecoming dance. Before the liberals and the Democrats can get their heads screwed on straight, they’ll have 20 laws passed. Building a wall. Creating a Muslim ban." Everything Trump has promised will come to fruition, Moore said, and the president-elect has shown exactly how he'll make it happen: "He’s going to get away with it by making it a ban on Muslims who come from the following countries. He needs just enough cover for his crowd to say, 'Oh, he’s being reasonable there. He’s not banning all Muslims.'"

On a slightly more positive note, Moore said the time since the election has only energized him for more political organizing. "I’ve taken him literally and seriously since day one," the director said. "That’s why I’ve been able to be active and energized since the election. I went through my five stages of grief months and months ago when I realized he was going to win."