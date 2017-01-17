Michael Strahan Is in It to Win Pyramid on the Tonight Show, Even If He Loses
Bryce Dallas Howard doesn't share his competitive spirit.
Sure, you can take the Super Bowl-winning football champion off the field and let his natural charms win over America through day-time television and game shows, but that's not going to dull his competitive spirit. During Monday night's Tonight Show Michael Strahan, who is the host of ABC's The $100,000 Pyramid, took a turn playing the game, and though no money — only bragging rights — was on the line, Strahan brought his focus to the competition. Unfortunately his teammate Bryce Dallas Howard wasn't quite as familiar with the classic game show or common text message language for kind-of laughing that uses three letters. Jimmy Fallon and Questlove were much better prepared, and knew how to properly fight a buzzer-technicality. Still, Strahan's optimism and love of the game remained intact until the bitter, highly-contested last call.