Let Migos Serenade You To Sleep By Rapping Llama Llama Red Pajama Over the ‘Bad and Boujee’ Beat

Don’t worry about getting to sleep tonight. Just slip into your four-legged camelid-sized jammies and let Migos sing you past your many anxieties (will your Mama Llama ever come back? Will she bring you a glass of water? Should you start to moan and boo-hoo?) into Dreamland. While visiting Power 106's The Cruz Show this morning, the group accepted the show's recurring kids' book challenge, turning author's Anna Dewdney Llama Llama Red Pajama into a “Bad and Boujee” style banger.  So stop all your llama drama and sleep tight.