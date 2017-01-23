Let Migos Serenade You To Sleep By Rapping Llama Llama Red Pajama Over the ‘Bad and Boujee’ Beat
Your new favorite lullaby.
Migos rapping a children's book over the "Bad and Boujee" beat 😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/3eqDbBvu4G— Rap Direct (@RapDirect) January 24, 2017
Don’t worry about getting to sleep tonight. Just slip into your four-legged camelid-sized jammies and let Migos sing you past your many anxieties (will your Mama Llama ever come back? Will she bring you a glass of water? Should you start to moan and boo-hoo?) into Dreamland. While visiting Power 106's The Cruz Show this morning, the group accepted the show's recurring kids' book challenge, turning author's Anna Dewdney Llama Llama Red Pajama into a “Bad and Boujee” style banger. So stop all your llama drama and sleep tight.