Mike Judge to Develop Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus, A New Animated Series for Cinemax
The <em>Silicon Valley</em> creator is going back to cartoons.
Mike Judge has a long history developing adult-oriented animation for TV. He was responsible for Beavis and Butt-Head in the mid-90s, and co-created the Emmy winning King of the Hill, which ran for more than 10 years. Judge’s big project over the past few years has been the hit HBO series Silicon Valley, but Deadline reported today he will return to cartoons with Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus, a half-hour comedy series that illustrates the lives of various country music figures. The show was picked up by Cinemax, making it the network’s first original comedy program, and the eight-episode run is slated to kick off later this year.