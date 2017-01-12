What if the Good Place isn't actually all that good?

The Silicon Valley creator is going back to cartoons.

Mike Judge to Develop Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus , A New Animated Series for Cinemax

The Gos has great taste in TV.

Ryan Gosling Would Happily Appear in Atlanta

6:08 p.m.

Iggy Pop’s Best Song Oscar Contender for Gold Is Here in All Its Western Glory

The Danger Mouse–produced song was nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes.