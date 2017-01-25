Mike Myers and Jimmy Fallon Silly-Up As They Shimmy Down in a USA vs. Canada Dance-Off
Featuring moves such as "Hot Poutine" and "Which Pocket Did I Put My Keys In?"
While America, by unpopular yet Electorally official demand, gets great again (whatever that means), over on The Tonight Show the might of American former Saturday Night Live silly-dancer Jimmy Fallon was tested against Canadian former SNL silly-dancer Mike Myers. The two battled it out with moves like Myers's "Hot Poutine" and Fallon's writhing "Windy Plastic Bag." Fallon, perhaps realizing that his "Which Pocket Did I Put My Keys In?" dance could never beat Myers's "Perpetual Motion" — or, more likely, following the cue cards — called a truce between the two North American rivals. Yet, though the two come together to form the dance version of the Treaty of Ghent — you know, the one that ended the War of 1812 — "the Slip 'N Slide" did not present either champion absurd dancer in his best light. We'll try not to take that as a bad omen of future relations between the two nations.