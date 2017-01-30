Miley Cyrus Has Ideas About a Future President, and Her Name is Malia Obama

Recent Women's March Los Angeles speaker Miley Cyrus is fired up about politics, and she has a few ideas about who should be running America. Well, at least one idea for who should. The pop star took to social media this weekend to fully endorse a potential political dynasty, a future Ms. President Malia Obama. "I HOPE this little baby runs for Prez!" Cyrus wrote on Twitter under a picture of the former first daughter at the Sundance Film Festival's Dakota Access Pipeline Protest. " # MaliaForPresident You've got my Vote!!!!! @ happyhippiefdn [heart]s Malia Obama!" The tweet came directly after another post with the statement "Stand With Immigrants," which directly opposed President Trump's executive order to ban immigrants and refugees from seven mostly Muslim nations. As it were, Obama, at 18-years-old, is seventeen years too young to run for the office, but her chosen field in the entertainment industry (she is currently an intern for Harvey Weinstein) would seem to put her nicely in line for the job, considering America's current president's past resumé.

