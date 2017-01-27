Stranger Things's Millie Bobby Brown Cast to Take on Another Monster in Godzilla Sequel
Her first movie role will be in <em>Godzilla: King of the Monsters</em>.
Millie Bobby Brown might have gained fame on the small screen (like computer-sized screen) taking on the Demogorgon in Netflix's Stranger Things, but she's got a much bigger foe for her first feature film role. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Brown has been cast in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a sequel to 2014's Godzilla reboot that starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Though plot points and characters are currently being kept under wraps, let's all hope that Brown's role gives the young star ample opportunities to eat frozen waffles before confronting the monster terrorizing the world.