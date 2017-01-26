Mischa Barton Reportedly Hospitalized Due to Disturbing Behavior
She is reportedly undergoing a mental evaluation.
Mischa Barton was reportedly hospitalized after exhibiting bizarre and disturbing behavior on Thursday. According to TMZ, she is undergoing a mental evaluation after law enforcement was called to Barton's West Hollywood home, where Barton, dressed in only a dress shirt and tie, was hanging over the backyard fence. TMZ's sources say Barton was "rambling about her mom being a witch, the world shattering ... and Ziggy Stardust," and, after falling off of the fence, exclaimed, "Oh my God, it's over! I feel it, and it's angry." Once law enforcement arrived, she reportedly willingly went to the hospital to receive the mental evaluation.