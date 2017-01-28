Mischa Barton Says She Was Drugged While Drinking Prior to Hospitalization

Days after she was hospitalized due to exhibiting "bizarre and disturbing behavior" at her Los Angeles home, Mischa Barton is speaking out about her harrowing experience, saying her behavior was due to being drugged from drinks she consumed on a celebratory night out with friends. "On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours," Barton said in a statement to People. "I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well ... this is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.” Barton underwent a mental evaluation at Cedars-Sinai, and is now resting back at home.