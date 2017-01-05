Miss Golden Globe Has a Hard Job: Handling Hollywood’s Drunk People

Here's the most thankless job in Hollywood: being Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globe. Hollywood's glitzy bacchanalia is a fun time for everyone except the young women forced to herd drunk people off the stage and to their marks. A group of former Miss Golden Globes — including Greer Grammer (2015), Gia Mantegna (2011), Mavis Spencer (2010), and Corinne Foxx (2016) — told The Hollywood Reporter what it's really like to be the woman handing out the trophies and holding down the show. "[The job requires] basically corralling everyone on and off," Mantegna, daughter of Criminal Minds star Joe Mantegna, explained. "One of the scariest moments for me was seeing how comfortable everyone was just lingering." Spencer, daughter of Alfre Woodard, recalled a harsh comment from presenter Colin Farrell about her height: "[He] just looked at me and said, 'I'm not standing next to her. I'm not doing it.' I was a bit taken aback. And he was like, 'Darling, I really don't mean that in a bad way — but you're huge.'" Herding drunk people, schmoozing with higher-ups, and smiling through men's snark? Being Miss Golden Globe sounds like being a college party's designated driver. This Sunday's chaperones — Scarlet, Sistine, and Sophia Stallone — are in for some hard labor.