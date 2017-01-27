Missy Elliott Is Back Twice Over With Music Video for New Single ‘I’m Better’
Featuring Lamb.
Kiss visions of water aerobics as the centering physical activity of advanced age goodbye. Missy Elliott brings a whole new vision to the workout in the music video for her new single "I'm Better." Yes, after a mostly quiet 2016, Missy is back — not with a bang, but with something like a techno whisper. Lamb joins for the hook, but the focus is all Missy. The rapper herself even directed the music video along with Dave Meyers, the concept of which seems to be "underwater dance party." Take the plunge below.