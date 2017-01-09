Moby Made a Playlist for a Trump Inaugural Ball He Will Not Be Playing At

While the list of performers who have reportedly refused to play at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is vast and varied (see Celine Dion, Elton John, and more), the idea that the event's bookers would tap vocal anti-Trumper Moby is a bit of a head-scratcher. Still, the electronic music legend claims that he was approached to DJ at one of the inaugural balls. Moby wrote about it on Instagram:

Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump... Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really? I guess I'd DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I'm still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?

Since it seems unlikely that the future 45th President will give up his tax returns for a night of Moby music, Billboard reached out to the musician to see if they could get a copy of this theoretical Public Enemy-heavy playlist. Moby delivered, and in addition to the promised tunes, he also threw in plenty of protest and politically-charged songs including "Get Up, Stand Up," "What's Going On," and "We Shall Overcome." Subtle it is not.