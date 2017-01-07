Moonlight and Manchester By the Sea Dominate the National Society of Film Critics Awards

A year after crowning Spotlight — the eventual Best Picture winner at the Oscars — as their best film, the National Society of Film Critics Awards decided to give their top honors (and a whole lot more) to Barry Jenkins's quiet triumph Moonlight, narrowly beating out Manchester By the Sea and La La Land for the title. Manchester still fared quite well, bringing in two acting awards (Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams) as well as the highly-coveted Best Screenplay; additionally, Isabelle Huppert was on the receiving end of some major love, receiving the Best Actress trophy for her dual roles in Elle and Things to Come. You can view all of the winners and runner-ups below, and ponder what this all means for potential Oscar nominations.

BEST PICTURE

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

La La Land

BEST DIRECTOR

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea



BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Adam Driver, Paterson

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle and Things to Come

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Sandra Huller, Toni Erdmann

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Lily Gladstone, Certain Women

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

BEST SCREENPLAY

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

James Laxton, Moonlight

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Rodrigo Prieto, Silence

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Toni Erdmann

The Handmaiden

Elle

Things to Come