Trump’s Muslim Ban Reportedly Bars Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi From Oscars Ceremony

The film industry is already beginning to feel the effects of President Donald Trump's newly-enacted Muslim ban to keep "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the U.S., with the policy likely to affect acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. As the director and writer of the Oscar-nominated drama The Salesman — which follows a couple whose relationship is greatly tested as they prep for a performance of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman — Farhadi was due to appear at next month's Oscars ceremony to celebrate his nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. But because of Trump's Muslim ban —which bars Syrian refugees from entering the country for an undisclosed period of time, as well as halts the issuing of visas to nationals from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Libya for three months — Farhadi won't be allowed entry to the country in order to attend the ceremony. Trita Parsi of the National Iranian American Council first reported the news, although it has yet to be confirmed by Farhadi himself. In 2012, Farhadi won Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars for his film A Separation. It was the first time that an Iranian film achieved the honor.

Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film...#MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017