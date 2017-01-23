Latest News from Vulture

2:57 p.m.

My Super Sweet 16 Is Returning to MTV for a Whole New Generation of Tantrums

Take out your T-Mobile Sidekicks and dial your under-appreciated mother/party planner.

2:49 p.m.

Watch the Trailer for the Britney Spears Lifetime Movie Britney Ever After

Britney loves her fans and her fans love her.

12:59 p.m.

The Men Who Created Bane Think Trump Is a Batman Villain and Obama Is a Bond Villain

"Is he like a Batman villain? In many ways he is. But our last guy in that office often reminded me of a Bond villain. So there you go."

12:52 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Will Host SNL for a Record-Breaking 17th Time; Nobody Tell Donald Trump

Alternative fact: Alec Baldwin has never hosted SNL.

12:43 p.m.

Revisiting Eminem’s ‘White America,’ 15 Years Later

The first verse is a perfect fit for the movement Trump has set in motion.

12:30 p.m.

Darren Criss Joins the Big Cozy Glee Reunion That Is the Supergirl-Flash Musical Crossover

He'll play the villainous Music Meister.

12:14 p.m.

Brit Marling’s Impossible Dream

Her ethereal series The OA is the year’s first sleeper hit. Which is funny, given that a few years ago, it likely never would have gotten made.

11:57 a.m.

Chrisette Michele Responds to Spike Lee and Critics of Her Inauguration Performance in Spoken-Word Piece

"Spike won't pay me / a crook from Crooklyn."

11:31 a.m.

2017 Razzie Nominations: Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman Lead the Pack of the Worst Movies of the Year

Tyler Perry, Dinesh D’Souza, and Gods of Egypt scored nominations.

11:20 a.m.

Star Wars: Episode 8’s Official Title Is The Last Jedi

It is scheduled for release on December 15.

