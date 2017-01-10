Nancy Grace's New Website Has Reached Real-Deal Nightcrawler Status

She's done it, fellow civilians: Nancy Grace — without a gun, badge, or even a TV news show — is getting closer and closer to Nightcrawler's vision. The infamous former HLN host has staked out a new home on the internet: CrimeOnline.com (Google it, because obviously we won't be linking to that here). "It will be the go-to for crime sleuths and people who want knowledge about crime and crime fighting," Grace told Business Insider. She promises the site will be a one-stop shop for unregulated, amateur crime fighting, where readers are encouraged to contribute their own input and theories. There's also a podcast — "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" — if you prefer your vigilantism via earbuds. "[The podcast] will feature calling. Because I really like talking to viewers and listeners," Grace explained. "I mean they have more common sense than I believe any of the so-called intellectuals that are constantly commenting even when they are not asked to." Is it too late to just delete the internet and start over?