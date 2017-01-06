Latest News from Vulture

2:20 a.m.

Nancy Sinatra Says Frank Sinatra Would Have Refused to Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration, Because Even the Dead Wouldn't Be Caught Dead at This Thing

"He would never support a bigot."

1:37 a.m.

Key And Peele Bring Obama Anger Translator Sketch to The Daily Show for One Last Blaze of Trump-Induced Fury

One last time.

12:49 a.m.

Beloved Actor Om Puri Dead at 66

Puri acted across Bollywood, British, and Hollywood films.

12:33 a.m.

Ed Sheeran Is Back to Serenade You Anew With Two Singles

He's baaack.

Yesterday at 11:56 p.m.

Should Princess Leia Be Crowned a Disney Princess?

One petition-making father of five girls thinks so.

Yesterday at 11:28 p.m.

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Are Just a Couple of Chill Guys Singing a Nirvana Cover

Great tastes that taste great together?

Yesterday at 11:22 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: A Holiday Snooze

Mama Cooper officially is #TeamShamy.

Yesterday at 10:18 p.m.

Meet Your Hamilton National Touring Cast

Heading to the many rooms where it will happen across the country.

Yesterday at 10:18 p.m.

The New Cars 3 Teaser Is Less Traumatic Than the First But Also Strangely, Uh, Sexual?

Are we supposed to find the cars ... hot?

Yesterday at 9:22 p.m.

New The Space Between Us Trailer: We’re Finally Getting That Mars Rom-Com

All's fair in love and gravity?

