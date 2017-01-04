Latest News from Vulture

11:23 p.m.

Boy George Accused of Biphobia After String of Controversial Tweets

The singer immediately got defensive.

9:59 p.m.

Nashville Gets in on Aftershow Rush With Nashchat, Though Chris Hardwick Will Probably Sit This One Out

The cast and crew will debrief Nashville happenings on a Facebook Live chat.

9:10 p.m.

John Carpenter Denies Neo-Nazi Reading of They Live As Jewish Supremacy Takedown

Remember when fan theories were fun?

5:46 p.m.

Here’s How Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance Should Have Gone, According to Experts

"They should’ve had a backup monitor pack ready to go," and if she couldn’t hear anything after she pulled out her in-ear monitors, “then the stage monitors weren’t loud enough."

5:07 p.m.

Why It’s Doubtful That Donald Trump Is the Sole Reason for Jackie Evancho’s Album Sales Bump

Her holiday album went No. 1 over — you guessed it — the holidays.

4:31 p.m.

Kristen Bell on the ‘Weird As Shit’ Good Place and Why the Best Frozen Yogurt Flavor Is ‘Nap’

"The last four episodes will definitely be something people have never seen before."

2:32 p.m.

Netflix Is Feeding the Nonstop JonBenét Ramsey Frenzy With a New Documentary

Called Casting JonBenét.

2:08 p.m.

Making a What Would Diplo Do? TV Show Is Apparently Something James Van Der Beek Will Do

Get hype, Don't Trust the B fans!

2:05 p.m.

The OA Fan Theories: The Good, the Bad, and the Bizarre

A guide to the many interpretations of Netflix's inscrutable sci-fi series.

2:03 p.m.

Moonlight, Deadpool, La La Land Earn Writers Guild Nominations

Both branches will hand out their awards on February 19.

