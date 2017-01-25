NBC Orders Pilot for Female What About Bob? TV Series, So You Can Take a Vacation From Your Problems
Baby stepping all the way to a network show.
If you’re a Stranger Things fan, “What about Barb?” was a question you asked yourself a lot in the second half of 2016, but you have a whole new reason for that query now that NBC has green-lit a TV series version of the movie What About Bob? with a female-led cast. Yes, Bob is now going to be Barb, and Dr. Leo Marvin will be — well, we don’t know the answer to that yet, but Dr. Cleo Marvin seems like a good educated guess. With What About Barb? becoming a whole series instead of a just a one-off movie, maybe that means the obsessive patient will fully move in with her put-upon doctor and become a full-time Marvin family roommate beyond the bucolic vacation setting of Lake Winnipesaukee.