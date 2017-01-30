NBC Gives The Good Place a Second Season
The afterlife lives on.
Great Good news: NBC has picked up The Good Place for a 13-episode second season. The half-hour sitcom from Parks and Recreation vet Mike Schur follows Kristen Bell's adventures in the afterlife alongside a mysterious supernatural being with an affinity for bowties played by Ted Danson, and if you don't want the show's many twists (including that big one in the finale) spoiled, stop reading right now. Good! Now we can talk about how the obvious twist in the second season will be that Bell & Co. were actually all on the island from Lost, inside a giant snow globe, which killed Laura Palmer.