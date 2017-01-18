NBC Renews This Is Us for Two More Seasons, Recruits Katie Couric and Brian Tyree Henry

We're getting a whole lot more Us. NBC announced today that it has picked up its freshman comedy, which just so happens to be a ratings hit, for two additional seasons, each with a minimum of 18 episodes. Just think of all the tears, moustaches, and Mandy Moore old-age makeup that's coming for you down the line.

In addition to the renewal news, the network also announced that Katie Couric and Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry will guest star in the series later this season. Couric will make a cameo as herself, while Henry, a good friend of series regular Sterling K. Brown, will play someone from William's past and will be seen both in the past and in present day. Let's hope he brings some of Paper Boi's swagger along with him.