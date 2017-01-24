Netflix Buys Anorexia Drama To the Bone, Starring Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves
Marti Noxon (<em>UnREAL</em>) wrote and directed.
Netflix, which has been making a small splash at Sundance, has added drama To the Bone to its considerable film-festival shopping cart. Written and directed by Marti Noxon (UnREAL, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce), and based on her own experiences living with an eating disorder, the movie stars Lily Collins as a young woman who checks into an unconventional program to help her battle her severe anorexia. The movie also features Keanu Reeves and Carrie Preston. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama was bought by the streaming network for $8 million.