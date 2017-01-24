Netflix Is Reviving Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Hopes It Will Heal America
That which is dead may never die.
Are you ready for Netflix to “turn red states pink”? The streaming platform is churning out new programming like there’s no tomorrow, and the streamer's latest revival effort will be an eight-episode reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. In a statement, producers of the reboot spoke of a divided America in need of healing, and the need for a new Fab 5 of style consultants to help “Make America Fabulous Again.” Queer Eye was a breakout hit for Bravo back in the early aughts; it even won an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004. It’s unknown whether or not the show’s original hosts will be involved in a substantial way — Entertainment Weekly is reporting that they might be in the mix — but surely Carson Kressley will have thoughts on the matter either way.