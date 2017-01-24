Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

Judge Rules a Bank Will Continue to Oversee Prince’s Estate, Not Van Jones

Comerica Bank & Trust N.A. will be the permanent corporate administrator of Prince's estate going forward.

6:04 p.m.

Did George R.R. Martin’s LiveJournal Just Clinch the Super Bowl for the Falcons?

Yesterday morning at 11:22 a.m. ET, the Atlanta Falcons became a 600-point favorite to win the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots.

5:45 p.m.

20th Century Women’s Mike Mills on His Oscar Nomination, Screwball Comedy, and Writing a Mom Like Humphrey Bogart

“You can choose any of her lines and imagine Bogart saying them and you’d be fine.”

5:16 p.m.

Jordan Peele’s Genius New Horror Movie Shows the Terror of Being Black in World Full of White People

"Don't go into a white woman's house!"

5:12 p.m.

Netflix Is Reviving Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Hopes It Will Heal America

That which is dead may never die.

4:56 p.m.

What the Stars of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events Are Reading

The cast of Netflix's adaptation reveal the books on their nightstands.

4:20 p.m.

WorldStarHipHop Founder Lee O’Denat Dead at 43

He died in his sleep Monday, according to TMZ.

4:00 p.m.

Jill Soloway Has a Request for Male Directors: Stop Making Movies About Rape

Plus: Jessica Williams shares the great advice she got from a Nicki Minaj documentary.

3:58 p.m.

Dennis Quaid Calls A Dog’s Purpose Abuse Allegations a ‘Scam’

"First of all, it's been edited and manipulated."

3:35 p.m.

Arrival Screenwriter Eric Heisserer on His Oscar Nomination, Amy Adams, and Figuring Out What Heptapods Look Like

“We went whole hog into making sure these characters were real scientists.”

