A New Mindy Kaling Show Gets a Pilot Order at ABC
Mindy is here to inject some accountability into a lazy bro's life.
Mindy Kaling might be making her return to the traditional airwaves. TVLine is reporting that an untitled pilot has been ordered by ABC from Kaling and one of her Mindy Project co-producers, Charlie Grandy. It’s about a guy named Vince who is a gym owner cruising through life with no strings to tie him down. Vince lives with his brother, Michael (described as “a gorgeous idiot”), and their chill life is knocked off its tracks when a high school fling of Vince's shows up at his door (Kaling) with his teenage son. The order is only for a pilot at this point, but if it gets picked up to series, TVLine says that Kaling’s character will be a recurring one.