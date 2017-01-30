Tyler Perry Is Getting Yet Another New Show on OWN
On OWN, you never have to stop watching Tyler Perry.
Oprah’s OWN is investing even more in the Tyler Perry business, putting in a massive 38-episode order for a comedy series called The Paynes. It’s a spinoff of Perry’s hit series House of Payne, and it will be written, directed, and produced by the prolific creator. The story will focus on Curtis and Ella Payne as they attempt to embrace retirement in Florida, but their lives get crazier when they end up getting involved in a tricky real-estate deal. LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis will reprise their roles as the Paynes, and their next adventure will hit OWN in 2018. Additionally, the network has ordered 44 more episodes of Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots and 18 more episodes of his show If Loving You Is Wrong. Everything’s coming up Perry!