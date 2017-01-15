Nick Cannon Has a Theory on Who Sabotaged Mariah Carey's NYE Performance

Just because Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are no longer romantically involved doesn't mean Cannon won't have Mimi's back. During an appearance on Ellen, Cannon took some time off discussing his favorite topics — turbans and candy — to address Carey's televised New Year's Eve debacle. "You know me, I'm a conspiracy theorist," Cannon told the talk show host. "I think the government did that. They set her up." Though Cannon was joking, we have to admit, certain politicians aren't above feeding the public distractions to get the media off other subjects. Still, Cannon further defended his ex: "Anyone who knows about performing and having inner ear [microphones] knows things like that can go wrong on live television." He continued, "I think she got a little flustered. But being the diva she is, she said, 'I'm just going to walk around and pose for seven minutes.' And like Ryan Seacrest says, she can do no wrong. So she worked through it." If Carey is still feeling embarrassed by the occasion, however, she should ask Cannon about going for a dive in the ball pit in his living room, because that's somehow a real thing.