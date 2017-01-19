Nick Offerman Recites a Rustic Ode to Firewood on The Tonight Show

When he comes of age, every man must travel out into the wide, wild world, ax in hand, and build himself a brand. Due to his turn on Parks & Recreation, Nick Offerman has cornered, planed, sanded, and varnished the market on strong, silent masculinity, so you'll have to pick something else for your thing. Known for his real-life love of woodworking, Offerman stopped by The Tonight Show to praise the experience of splitting logs, and what better way to celebrate a man's love of his wood than in verse? Nick Offerman truly is the Walt Whitman of our times, or at least, of our TV.