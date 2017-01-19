Latest News from Vulture

11:32 a.m.

Black-ish Recap: Anger Management

"Good Dre Hunting" tears down dangerous stereotypes about therapy.

11:05 a.m.

Samantha Bee on the Women’s March, Moving Forward Post-Trump, and Why She Has No Advice for You

"I hope it’s big, and I hope it feels great. I think it will.”

10:59 a.m.

Gorillaz Have Returned to Disrupt Trump’s Inauguration With a Song That’s a ‘Lightning Bolt of Truth in a Black Night’

"In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me. That's why I'm giving you this new Gorillaz song."

10:45 a.m.

Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek Made a Free Surprise Instrumentals Album So She’ll No Longer Be Doubted As a Producer

"When there are other names in it, especially men’s names, listeners aren’t sure who’s doing what."

10:37 a.m.

Nick Offerman Recites a Rustic Ode to Firewood on The Tonight Show

Celebrate good wood! Come on!

10:30 a.m.

3 Doors Down Is the Perfect Band to Play Trump’s Inauguration

It's sold millions and millions of records by soundtracking a common sensation of self-centered sorriness.

10:04 a.m.

Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens Gets a TV Show

The hit fantasy novel is coming to Amazon.

9:59 a.m.

Samantha Bee Warmly Welcomes Kellyanne Conway to the Feminism Hall of Fame

The fake news is in!

9:51 a.m.

The Power Rangers Reboot Trailer Uses a Kanye Song So You Know It’s Morphin Time

It's headed to theaters March 24.

9:40 a.m.

Lil’ Wolverine Strikes in New Logan Trailer

Her name is Laura and she'll eff you up.

