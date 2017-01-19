Nick Offerman Recites a Rustic Ode to Firewood on The Tonight Show
Celebrate good wood! Come on!
When he comes of age, every man must travel out into the wide, wild world, ax in hand, and build himself a brand. Due to his turn on Parks & Recreation, Nick Offerman has cornered, planed, sanded, and varnished the market on strong, silent masculinity, so you'll have to pick something else for your thing. Known for his real-life love of woodworking, Offerman stopped by The Tonight Show to praise the experience of splitting logs, and what better way to celebrate a man's love of his wood than in verse? Nick Offerman truly is the Walt Whitman of our times, or at least, of our TV.