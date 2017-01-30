Claws Teaser: Niecy Nash Will Take Care of Your Glittery Manicures, and Also Your Enemies
The show is produced by Rashida Jones.
Claws, the new TNT series from executive producer Rashida Jones, follows five Floridian manicurists' rise in the world of organized crime. We've seen a lot of workplace dramedies, but criminal manicurists is certainly new territory for television (unless you count that one episode of Friends, "The One With the Criminal Manicurists"). If you've thought about maybe having rhinestones glued to your acrylics, this trailer is pretty persuasive. The hour-long series stars Niecy Nash, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes, Carrie Preston, Karrueche Tran, and what will surely be a lot of impressively glittery manicures.