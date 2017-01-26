Nina Dobrev Will Return for The Vampire Diaries Finale, As If the Show Would Ever End Without Her

From CW shows we come, and to CW shows we shall return. Nina Dobrev, who rose to fame by playing the not-so-ordinary teen girl Elena on The Vampire Diaries before leaving the show at the end of the CW drama's sixth season, will return for the show's series finale. The actress revealed the news by Instagramming a script for the finale, titled "I Was Feeling Epic." The series is set to end its eighth season. We're not sure how Elena will get out of her magic-induced slumber on the show, but we hope the explanation incorporates Dobrev's intense passion for La La Land.

I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever