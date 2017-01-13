Lucasfilm Says It Has ‘No Plans’ to Digitally Recreate Carrie Fisher in Future Star Wars Sequels

The digital resurrection of deceased Star Wars actor Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and, well, the same treatment being done on a young Carrie Fisher has spurred a lot of questions about the potential use of computer animation to insert the late Fisher, or rather her character Leia Organa, into any of the franchise's as-yet unfilmed sequels. According to Lucasfilm, at least for now, that is not going to be happening. “We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa,” said a statement posted to the official Star Wars site today. “Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.” As was previously reported, Fisher had completed her work on the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII prior to her death late last month.