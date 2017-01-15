President Obama Opens Up About Donald Trump, His Legacy and Leaving the White House on 60 Minutes

Though President Obama gave his official farewell address last week, he's still making his goodbye rounds before Donald Trump takes over his job. In his last interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, Obama talked with Steve Kroft about everything from his accomplishments (a scandal-free administration) to his failures (convincing congress to move forward with his Supreme Court nominee), and, of course, the topic on everyone's mind, the president-elect. In keeping with his commitment to make the transition smooth for Trump and his administration, Obama refrained from criticizing his successor, but he did offer a public request that, "as we go forward, certain norms, certain institutional traditions don't get eroded because there's a reason they're in place." Ah, even in 2017 Obama is winning us over with optimism. Watch the clips above and below from the interview.