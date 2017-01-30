Here's Your First Look at the Ocean's 8 Cast in Action
In a miraculously empty subway car.
We're still more than a year away from the release of Ocean's 8, the coats-heavy all-female remix of Ocean's Eleven, but Monday sees the release of the movie's first official image, which brings the movie's star-studded cast together in a miraculously empty subway car. Outerwear-wise, it does not disappoint: Sandra Bullock's in a fluffy number, the likes of which haven't been seen since 2001 MTV; Cate Blanchett's in a classy black-and-white getup; Sarah Paulson went for subtle pinstripes; and Anne Hathaway is in what looks like emerald-green snakeskin. In proper subway form, no one is making eye contact.