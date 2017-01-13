Octavia Spencer Bought Out a Hidden Figures Screening for Low-Income Families, So You'll Be Tearing Up Before Hidden Figures Even Starts

Octavia Spencer is kicking her Martin Luther King Jr. Day off early by being an immensely decent human being today and, if you had to guess, probably every day. The Golden Globe nominee announced yesterday that she had purchased all the tickets to a screening of Hidden Figures at Los Angeles' Rave Cinemas Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and that the seats were all up for grabs. "Tomorrow I've bought the 8pm showing of #hiddenfigures the rave Baldwin hills," she wrote on Instagram. "If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can't afford it have them come. It's first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I'm honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend Pass the word." Well, you knew Hidden Figures was going to warm your heart, but you didn't know your heart would be piping-hot before you even drove to the theater. That's how good Octavia Spencer is.

