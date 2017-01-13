Octavia Spencer Explains Why She Looked So Shocked in That Photo of Her Meeting Obama, As If We Needed an Explanation
And the time she lost a bet over his election.
This photo capturing Octavia Spencer's look of utter shock after President Obama showed up at a Hidden Figures screening by surprise belongs in the annals of great photography, alongside that one time Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez were seen sitting on a curb and maybe that one V-J Day photo. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Spencer explained that, at the moment the picture was taken, she was gesturing toward Janelle Monáe on the other side of the room. "You know how, when your friend shows up with a hot guy and you're standing behind him ... ?" Spencer says, mouthing "Oh my God," because, my God, in this case the hot guy was Obama.