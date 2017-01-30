Danielle Brooks Says Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Will All Take Place Over the Course of 3 Days

Well, this explains how Jenji Kohan's going to keep everyone in Litchfield for three more seasons. In an interview on the SAG Awards red carpet Sunday night, Danielle Brooks revealed that all 13 episodes of the fifth season of Orange Is the New Black will take place over the course of three days. "You better get ready," Brooks said. "Get your popcorn, your tissues. I don't know when it's coming out because they don't ever tell us, but sometime in the summer." Given the very dramatic ending of OITNB's fourth season (no spoilers, but seriously, you should've watched by now), it stands to reason that the fifth will take place in the immediate aftermath, though Brooks didn't specify. Coincidentally, you will also have about 72 hours to binge the fifth season before your friends start to spoil what happens on the show.