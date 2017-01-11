Trump Administration Employee Omarosa Will Appear on Say Yes to the Dress
Lady O walks down the aisle.
Say Yes to the Dress is coming back for its tenth season on TLC, and nestled within the first third of this new teaser trailer is none other than Omarosa Manigault. It’s almost too perfect that a woman who entered the public consciousness as a reality-TV villain on Donald Trump’s The Apprentice would start her tenure as a newly minted White House staffer in Donald Trump’s administration on a different reality show. Is there no season of Omarosa’s life that can’t be best captured by reality-TV producers? We’ll certainly find that out in the years to come (especially if someone at MTV steps up and pitches Real World: The White House), but for now we’ll just have to settle for watching her lightly abuse the staff of New York City’s Kleinfeld Bridal. “Randy’s never worked with a bride like Lady O,” Manigault says of series star Randy Fenoli, who wisely does not tell his client that you can’t claim a nickname anyone would confuse with belonging to Oprah.