10 mins ago

Jennifer Holliday Cancels Donald Trump Inauguration Performance

"I sincerely apologize for my lapse of judgement."

11:15 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow Recap: Witness Detection

Molly might be the savior that Sleepy Hollow desperately needs.

10:58 a.m.

Is This New Cars 3 Trailer One of the Meanest Things Pixar Has Done to Kids?

In which we stress out our children, so we don't have to be alone in our existential dread.

10:34 a.m.

Returning Pro James Franco, Viola Davis, and Hayden Panettiere Are Among the Latest Lifetime Movie Headliners

Guess who stars in High School Lover?

10:25 a.m.

Jennifer Holliday Is ‘Very Disheartened’ That Word of Her Inauguration Performance Generated So Much Hate

"I have been unable to see how my singing helps Donald Trump."

9:48 a.m.

Drunk History Renewed for Season 5

There's more debauched storytelling in store.

9:32 a.m.

Jackie Evancho’s Transgender Sister Defends Her Inauguration Performance

"Jackie is singing for our country."

8:39 a.m.

One of J.K. Simmons’s First Jobs Was ... Uh, Interesting

The golden years!

12:25 a.m.

Oh, the Humanity! TV Land Greenlights Heathers Reboot Series

This show is God. Let’s go get a slushie.

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

The Academy Is Changing Up the Way You Find Out About This Year’s Oscar Nominations

An audience-less live stream will be the new norm.

