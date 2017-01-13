Latest News from Vulture

10:36 p.m.

The Academy Is Changing Up the Way You Find Out About This Year's Oscar Nominations

An audience-less live stream will be the new norm.

10:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: We Suffered

"For once, the situation's a lot less nuanced than that!"

9:56 p.m.

Johnny Depp is Suing His Former Business Advisors for $25 Million

In turn, the defendants claim Depp failed to pay back a $5 million loan.

9:17 p.m.

Lucasfilm Says It Has ‘No Plans’ to Digitally Recreate Carrie Fisher in Future Star Wars Sequels

Despite rumors to the contrary.

9:15 p.m.

See the First Trailer for Crackle's New Snatch Series

Yes that is Chuck Bass in a tiny robe and shooting an assault rifle.

8:31 p.m.

Octavia Spencer Bought Out a Hidden Figures Screening for Low-Income Families, So You'll Be Tearing Up Before Hidden Figures Even Starts

Residents of Central L.A., this is for you.

7:18 p.m.

National Geographic Is Developing a How to Survive a Plague Miniseries

Finally.

7:17 p.m.

FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper Returns in Latest Twin Peaks Teaser

Someone get this man a damn fine cup of coffee.

6:50 p.m.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are Collaborating on a Duet Album Together

This marks the first full-length album from the pair.

5:58 p.m.

The xx Covered Drake and Rihanna’s ‘Too Good’ and Made It Even More Depressing (But Still Very Good)

Their love affair continues.

