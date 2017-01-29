Ozzy Osbourne Takes Back That Whole Sex Addiction Admission: 'I'm in a F*cking Rock Band, Aren't I?'

Ozzy Osbourne is backtracking on his admission, made last year, that he is a longtime sex addict. At the time, Osbourne, who had an affair that became public, causing strains in his relationship with wife Sharon, said that he was entering "intense therapy" to get help with an addiction he had been suffering from for at least six years. Now, talking to the Sunday Times, Osbourne is voiding his disclosure, insisting, "I don’t think I’m a fucking sex addict." Osbourne admits that the claim had more to do with damage control from the affair's exposure than any kind of earnest revelation, noting that cheating on his wife was nothing new. "I’m in a f–king rock band, aren’t I? ... There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I?," he explained, reducing the impact of the incident on his marriage to "a bump in the road." He also suggested that Sharon's busy work schedule, not his sex addiction, was at fault for his infidelities, saying, "Sharon is a workaholic and that’s great. But if she comes home from X Factor and wants to go to bed, what the fuck am I supposed to do?" Sure, sure, sounds like the kind of thing that'd drive a guy batty. New episodes of The Talk cannot come soon enough.