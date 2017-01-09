Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails (!), and Tame Impala Are Headlining Panorama Festival 2017

Coachella is already giving you Beyoncé, and now its East Coast sister festival will give you, well, another Knowles sister. The Panorama Music Festival lineup is here and it's stacked: Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, and Nine Inch Nails (!) are your headliners, and they'll each seemingly be joined by co-headliners. Next to their names on the bill are none other than Solange, Alt-J, and A Tribe Called Quest. We repeat: A Tribe Called Quest, who were supposed to have performed their last shows ever when they opened for Kanye in 2013. This is their first major performance without the late Phife Dawg to be announced. Pano also marks NIN's first live show in three years. (Curiously, Kevin Parker is playing a "vs Mark Ronson" set at the Governors Ball, but he'll be with his band at Pano.) Other lineup notables: MGMT, Spoon, SURVIVE, Noname, and Justice. The whole shebang goes down July 28–30 on Randall's Island, once again just a month after Gov Ball.