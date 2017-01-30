Paris Jackson to Make Acting Debut on Star
Let her be your star.
Paris Jackson is joining the family business of show. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Jackson's daughter will make her acting debut on Star. She's set for one episode as Rachel Wells, "a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru," as if there's any other kind. The role on the Fox drama comes by way of Jackson Secret-ing herself the part, mentioning her charming effect on producer Lee Daniels in her sprawling Rolling Stones interview. Who can say if acting will come naturally to the new Jackson generation, but who knows? Might be easy as ABC.