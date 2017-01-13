Paul Anka Would’ve Performed at Trump’s Inauguration If It Weren’t for a Pesky Child-Custody Battle

In news that will upset plenty in Stars Hollow, Paul Anka has had to back out of performing at Donald Trump's inauguration. But not for reasons you might think! In an interview with TMZ, Anka says that he and his "old friend of 50 years" had started a "dialogue" for Anka to perform Trump's favorite song, "My Way," at the inauguration ball as Trump and Melania's first dance as president and First Lady, but unfortunately Anka can no longer attend because of a scheduling conflict related to a custody battle over his son. So don't anyone go thinking Anka is protesting Trump's presidency: "I was hoping there'd be an understanding out there [that] because I have a respect for the office of the presidency and America, I was doing this in terms of what's good for our country," he said. "And judge me accordingly." He wouldn't, however, actually outright align himself with Trump's views ("you've got a better chance of getting sunrise past a rooster on that one," he joked), so at least Lorelai Gilmore can sleep somewhat more soundly at night.