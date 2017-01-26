Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke of Domestic Violence

After taking Robin Thicke to court over allegations of child abuse, Paula Patton now says her ex-husband abused her as well. TMZ reports that Patton has filed a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Thicke, which a judge has granted. She cites at least one incident of physical abuse during their nine-year marriage — Thicke allegedly punched Patton in her upper body and pushed her to the ground during the 2013 Cannes Film Festival — as well as various violent threats made toward Patton, including some of in front of their son, Julian. According to TMZ, the most recent altercation occurred when Thicke came to Patton's home to pick up Julian for a scheduled visit and he allegedly attempted to bang down her door when she didn't open it. Thicke denies this action.

During a custody battle earlier this month, Patton claimed that Thicke has physically abused their son. Thicke, meanwhile, maintains he has only "lightly spanked" the child on occasion, and that such parenting is legal. As part of the restraining order, Patton claims Thicke has an ongoing drug problem, which he actually admitted to three years ago during the "Blurred Lines" copyright infringement trial. In turn, Thicke is also having Patton investigated by the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services for emotional abuse due to allegedly preventing Thicke from seeing their son. Thicke has been ordered to stay away from Patton, Julian, and Patton's mother for the time-being.