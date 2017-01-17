Latest News from Vulture

3:27 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump Is Getting a Remake from Black-ish’s Creator

It ain't no thing but a chicken wing on a string.

3:22 p.m.

E! Insists Tom Cruise and Scientology Are Not the Inspiration for The Arrangement

No, it's about that other celebrity marriage arranged by a cult.

3:09 p.m.

How Funny Does The Young Pope Want to Be?

A conversation about this odd duck of a show.

3:02 p.m.

Michael Chabon and Zadie Smith Are Among the Finalists for the National Book Critics Circle Awards

Margaret Atwood will be honored with the lifetime achievement award.

2:56 p.m.

Bob Odenkirk Is a Greeting-Card Writer Who Likes Bum Fights in the New Girlfriend’s Day Trailer

Bob Odenkirk is having a rough time.

2:52 p.m.

Woody Harrelson Is Extremely Grumpy in the New Wilson Trailer

"Life is lonely and miserable."

2:50 p.m.

If You Want to Hear How ‘Talk, Talk, Talk’ John Lewis Is, PBS’s New Documentary Has You Covered

Make some good trouble with the Georgia congressman on February 10.

2:00 p.m.

The Director of Die Hard Just Made His First Film in 14 Years, And It’s a Video-Game Commercial

"The Red Dot" is a 90-second commercial for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

1:55 p.m.

Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With First-Ever No. 1 for ‘Shape of You’

He's the first artist to have two songs simultaneously debut in the Top 10.

1:46 p.m.

Corey Stoll, Rita Wilson, and Seemingly Everyone Else in Brooklyn Will Return for the Last Season of Girls

Alongside Riz Ahmed, Matthew Rhys, and Tracey Ullman.

