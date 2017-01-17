If You Want to Hear How ‘Talk, Talk, Talk’ John Lewis Is, PBS’s New Documentary Has You Covered
Make some good trouble with the Georgia congressman on February 10.
A quick fact check of Donald Trump's latest feud: Representative John Lewis, who recently sparred with the president-elect on Twitter (Trump proclaimed he was "all talk"), is a civil-rights icon, and he's been working for American equality for his entire life. Get in the Way: The Journey of John Lewis — a new documentary from PBS and Georgia Public Broadcasting — will prove as much. The film charts Lewis's rise from sharecropper son to SNCC chairman to Congress's conscience. The documentary, which has been in production for several years, features new interviews with Lewis and other politicians and civil-rights activists. "We are thrilled to bring a film that so eloquently captures the legacy of John Lewis to a national audience through PBS," said Georgia Public Radio president Teya Ryan. See all of Lewis's life onscreen when the biography premieres February 10, and decide for yourself who, exactly, is "all talk, talk, talk."