PBS Will Make You Feel Bad About Canceling that Newspaper Subscription with New Series Press

By
Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

Mike Bartlett, the celebrated playwright behind King Charles III, which will soon be adapted to television for BBC and PBS Masterpiece, is working on a new joint project for the networks: Press. Indiewire reports that the series, which Bartlett has already started writing, will tackle various aspects of the current media landscape, like the 24-hour news cycle, hacks, and the political climate, through the lens of two competing publications. Bartlett is well-versed on the subject — King Charles III posited a near future in which the current Prince Charles ascended to the British throne where he is confronted with a law that restricts freedom of the press. Bartlett says it's anybody's guess how the series will go: “Journalists are under threat in different places. I’m telling a story and I don’t know how it ends. 