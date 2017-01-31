Pedro Almodovar to Trade Melodramatic Flare for Judicial Discretion as 2017 Cannes Jury President

Pedro Almodovar is set as the jury president for this year's Cannes Film Festival. The director is not a man to do things half way, so it should come as no surprise that he is overjoyed by the appointment. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Almodovar's reaction to the befitting of the position is as follows: "I am grateful, honoured and a bit overwhelmed. I am aware of the responsibility that entails being the president of the jury and I hope to be up to the job. I can only tell that I’ll devote myself, body and soul, to this task, that it is both a privilege and a pleasure." Almodovar is a Cannes regular, having made five films that competed for the festival's big prize, the Palme d'Or. If nothing else, expect lively deliberations.