Peter Capaldi to Exit Doctor Who After Next Season
“I feel it’s time to move on.”
Another year, another Time Lord. Upon completing his third season in the title role of Doctor Who, it was announced today via the show's official Twitter feed that Peter Capaldi will be leaving the show. Capaldi, who said he felt it was "time to move on" from the show, is the twelfth Doctor, and he replaced Matt Smith in 2013. The departure means it’s time for one of the Who fandom’s great traditions: speculating about which corporeal form the Doctor will take next.