Peter Dinklage Is in Talks for a Role in Avengers: Infinity War, Which Will Hopefully Have a Lower Death Rate Than Game of Thrones
<i>Infinity War</i> and its sequel will shoot back-to-back.
Peter Dinklage might head straight from Westeros to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Per Variety, Dinklage is in talks for a "key role" in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and its as yet-untitled sequel. The studio plans to shoot both films back-to-back this summer. Infinity War will unite the Avengers as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy and many, many more in a battle against the big purple world destroyer Thanos (Josh Brolin). Expect a lot of discussion of the Infinity Stones, and hopefully a good number of sarcastic quips from Dinklage himself.