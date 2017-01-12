Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Jackie Evancho Says Her Inauguration Performance Is Not Political, But ‘for My Country’

Her sister Juliet, who is transgender, will not attend the ceremony due to "prior engagements."

25 mins ago

Mahershala Ali Blames a Chair for His Terrible Game of Thrones Audition

Wow, way to throw that chair under the bus.

9:31 a.m.

Stevie Wonder Sang Farewell Directly to Michelle Obama With ‘My Michelle Amour’ on Fallon

He updated the lyrics just for her.

9:28 a.m.

Khloé Kardashian Ate a Fish Eye to Get Out of Talking About O.J.

"I think this has blood on it!"

9:02 a.m.

Peter Dinklage Is in Talks for a Role in Avengers: Infinity War, Which Will Hopefully Have a Lower Death Rate Than Game of Thrones

Infinity War and its sequel will shoot back-to-back.

8:00 a.m.

The Young Pope Is Compelling, But Strange

It's five or six shows in one, and not necessarily in a good way.

2:45 a.m.

A Deal for Season 5 of Arrested Development Is ‘Close,’ They Mean It This Time

Stoke those embers of hope.

2:17 a.m.

New Sleepless Trailer: It’s Kind of Like Taken, Except With Jamie Foxx, Las Vegas, and a More Convoluted Plot

Everybody's after everybody in this one.

2:10 a.m.

Let Michelle Obama’s Thank You Notes Dull the Pain of Her Imminent Good-bye

She made her final appearance as First Lady.

12:50 a.m.

Dax Shepard and Michael Peña Aim to Be the Beyoncé and Jay Z of Highway Patrol in CHIPs Trailer

Subtlety looks to be beside the point.

